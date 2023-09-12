Hull Anlaby Road murder inquiry: Victim named as man charged
A man who died after an attack in Hull has been named by police and another man has been charged with his murder.
Carl Fullard, 44, died after suffering a head injury on Anlaby Road on Saturday evening, according to Humberside Police.
John Blanshard, 44, of St Paul's Street, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before city magistrates later, they added.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
In a statement paying tribute, Mr Fullard's mother, Julie, said: "You will always be missed and a tragedy that you went this way. Rest in peace, my son."
Mr Fullard's sister, Lesley, added: "You were a loving and caring brother and had a heart of gold. We will miss you so much."
Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens said: "Our thoughts remain with Carl's family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
"I wish to thank everyone who has come to us with information about the circumstances surrounding the incident."
