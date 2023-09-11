Hull murder investigation after Anlaby Road assault victim dies

The man was assaulted on Anlaby Road on Saturday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following an attack in Hull, police have said.

Officers were called to Anlaby Road, opposite GW Horners pub, at about 18:15 BST on Saturday.

The man, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died on Sunday evening.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, leading the investigation, said: "We are continuing to conduct lines of inquiry as we look to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"If anyone has information about this incident, I would ask that they come forward and talk to us."

