Plans submitted for Grimsby's ice factory landmark
Plans have been submitted to transform a landmark building in Grimsby into offices for the maritime sector and an exhibition centre.
The Grade-II Great Grimsby Ice Factory, which was built in 1900 and has been empty since 1990, once provided crushed ice for the town's trawlers.
After years of uncertainty, a project aims to revive its historic position as a centre of "engineering excellence".
The events and conference centre promises to hold 1,000 visitors.
The ice factory produced up to 1,200 tonnes of ice a day at its 1950s peak and is thought to be the earliest known surviving building of its kind in the world.
Developer Tom Shutes obtained the derelict building in 2021 from Associated British Ports (ABP) and promised a "radical regeneration" of the site.
'Victorian survivor'
The plan also includes research and development space for the "green maritime sector", with the exhibition centre also able to host live performances.
Mr Shutes said: "Clean energy is only going to become more important to the UK's stated net zero ambitions, so we are seizing the opportunity to develop a world class campus, in effect, for the region.
"Our vision has always been that the ice factory, which was conceived as a brilliant and radical piece of engineering in its day, should continue, 100 years later, as a home for engineering excellence.
The building was listed by heritage organisation Europa Nostra in 2018 as one of Europe's most endangered buildings.
Vicky Hartung, chair of the Great Grimsby Ice Factory Trust, said: "Grimsby's Ice Factory is recognised worldwide as a remarkable, and endangered, survivor of the Victorian industrial age.
"Mr Shutes has brought together a project that will not only halt the deterioration of this unique building, but will be a tremendous asset for the town in years to come."
