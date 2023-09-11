Cleethorpes arrests and girl, 15, in hospital after disturbance
- Published
Seven people have been arrested and a teenage girl taken to hospital following a disturbance in Cleethorpes.
Police who had been called to Daubney Street at about 21:20 BST on Friday found a girl, 15, who said her drink had been spiked at a nearby party.
The girl, who was found in a distressed state, was taken to hospital for medical treatment and had since returned home, Humberside Police said.
The seven arrested people had all been released on bail, officers added.
One property had been searched as part of an investigation into the incident, according to police.
A force spokesperson said officers were reviewing CCTV footage and were speaking to people in the area.
"If anyone saw or heard anything, or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch," they added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.