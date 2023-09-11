West Cowick: Teresa Hanson on trial accused of murdering husband
A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her husband at their home in East Yorkshire last Christmas.
Teresa Hanson, 54, accepts fatally injuring Paul Hanson, also 54, at their house in West Cowick, near Snaith, on 28 December 2022.
However, Mrs Hanson denies a charge of murder.
On Monday, His Honour Judge John Thackray KC, sitting at Hull Crown Court, told the jury it was "a tragic case".
Mrs Hanson "accepts causing the wound that led to his [Mr Hanson's] death", the judge said.
Mr and Mrs Hanson had "a long and happy marriage", he added.
He told the jury of seven women and five men to "keep your feet on the ground and use a cool, calm logical approach" to the case they were to hear.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald KC was expected to open the case against Mrs Hanson on Tuesday.
