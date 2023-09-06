Treasure House to shut for a year for £3.3m refit
- Published
A multi-service centre in Beverley is set to close for up to a year for a £3.3 million transformation project.
Treasure House in Champney Road will shut at 16:00 BST on 23 September East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
The refit will include a new customer service centre and enhanced library while registration services will relocate to Walkergate House.
Temporary arrangements will be put in place to allow services to continue during the closure, the council said.
This will see Beverley Library temporarily relocate to County Hall from 4 October and the Tourist Information Centre (TIC) to the Customer Service Centre at Cross Street from 27 September.
Beverley Art Gallery, the cafe and Treasure House Museum will be temporarily closed.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has apologised for "the inconvenience" caused by the closures and said the wait "will be worth it".
Work is also expected to start on a landscaping scheme in the Treasure House gardens to "complement the new-look building", the council added.
The contractors for the scheme, which will see Treasure House become Champney Treasure House, will be Hobson & Porter.
The project will be largely funded by the sale of the council's buildings in Cross Street and Walkergate House.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk