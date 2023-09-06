Signs to be repaired on accident bridge in Grimsby
- Published
A low bridge in Grimsby, which has been hit by several high-sided vehicles, is to have its warning signs repaired and replaced.
In September last year a van became stuck under the bridge on Wintringham Road, which residents said was the fourth incident in just a few weeks.
They appealed for better warning measures or a ban on high vehicles using the road.
The council said work to replace the signs would take place on 13 September.
Following a van crash in September 2022, the council said raising the height of the bridge was not an option, due to the "significant impact" that would have on the A16 Peaks Parkway above it.
However, a council spokesperson said if there were more incidents of drivers striking the bridge in the future, further restrictions "would be explored".
The bridge currently has two signs informing people of the low height. One says: "Very low bridge - check headroom," while another gives the height as 7ft 9in or 2.4m.
North East Lincolnshire Council introduced additional signage on the road in 2020 "to improve driver awareness on the height restrictions of the bridge".
Parking restrictions on a stretch of road leading up to the bridge were also put in place so motorists could better see the height restriction.
The road will be shut from 09:00 BST to 15:30 on Wednesday, 13 September.
A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said: "The council, and contractor McCann's, would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible."
