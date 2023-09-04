Cleethorpes crash: Woman arrested after man seriously injured
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of numerous motoring offences after a man was badly injured in a car crash.
Police were called to the two-car crash on Taylor's Avenue in Cleethorpes at around 16:00 BST on Saturday.
One driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Humberside Police said.
The other driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of motoring offences including driving over the limit and driving while disqualified.
She was also held on suspicion of driving without insurance and a valid licence, and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
She was released after questioning, police said.
