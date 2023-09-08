Former Hull councillor Ryan Langley admits child sex offences
- Published
A former senior councillor in Hull has been told he will probably be jailed after admitting a series of sex offences against children.
Ryan Langley, 34, was deputy leader of Hull City Council's Liberal Democrat group until May 2021.
He pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court on Friday to causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.
He had earlier admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing them.
Hull Crown Court heard all the offences took place between 2019 and 2021.
Langley, of Hessle Road, Hull, was remanded in custody until his sentencing on 6 October.
Judge John Thackray KC warned him he could "expect custody as the most likely outcome".
First elected to Hull City Council as a Lib Dem in 2016, Langley sat as an independent after leaving the Lib Dem group in 2021 and did not contest his Derringham ward seat at this year's local elections.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.