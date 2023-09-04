World class cyclists to hit East Yorkshire for Tour of Britain
- Published
Some of the world's top cyclists will hit East Yorkshire on Tuesday as Stage Three of the prestigious Tour of Britain cycle race visits the county.
The race will start in Goole at 11:30 BST, with competitors battling through towns and villages before finishing in Beverley at about 15:30 BST.
More than 100 world class cyclists will compete in the 96-mile (154 km) stage.
Anne Handley, leader of East Yorkshire Council, said it was a day to "showcase the beauty of the East Riding".
Bikers are expected to race through such places as Market Weighton, Driffield and Langtoft, as well as speeding along parts of the East Yorkshire coast including Bridlington, Skipsea and Hornsea.
Ms Handley said for East Yorkshire to host a whole stage of the Tour of Britain was "such an exciting event", adding "let's make it unforgettable".
According to the Tour of Britain website, the Goole to Beverley stage is "one for the sprinters".
"Despite being a new host county to the Tour of Britain, the East Riding of Yorkshire has an established history of welcoming professional cycling races, having most recently featured in the UCI World Championships in 2019", it said.
The expected racing schedule for the Goole to Beverley stage of the Tour of Britain is:
- Goole (Boothferry Road) - 11:30 BST
- Howden - 11:48 BST
- Holme-on-Spalding Moor - 12:23 BST
- Market Weighton - 12:36 BST
- Middleton-on-the-Wolds - 12:52 BST
- Driffield - 13:14 BST
- Langtoft - 13:32 BST
- Rudston - 13:44 BST
- Bridlington - 13:59 BST
- Skipsea - 14:20 BST
- Hornsea - 14:32 BST
- Tickton - 15:12 BST
- Beverley (York Road) - 15:26 BST
Tour organisers warned the timings may change due to weather conditions or the speed of the racers.
They added there would be a series of rolling road closures of around 10 to 15 minutes along the route as the riders passed by.
The eight-day race started in Manchester on 3 September and is due to end in South Wales on 10 September, after covering 790 miles (1,270 km) around the UK.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk