High ropes obstacle course planned for Hull karting site
- Published
A new high ropes visitor attraction is to be built at a karting site in Hull.
The course will be built at Hull Karting and the council is looking for a firm to begin work on the scheme.
The outdoor course will feature a log walk, cargo net, zip line and other similar features at a height of up to 36ft (11 metres) above ground.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis said the venue would provide a place for families and young people "to have fun and an adventure".
Hull City Council is seeking a company to take on the £240,000 project to build the course, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Visitors would be able to "explore and undertake challenging obstacles in the air whilst karts race below them," a council spokesperson said.
Mr Drake-Davis, the council's portfolio holder for regeneration and housing, said: "This is an exciting project and one which I look forward to seeing develop.
"Not only will it provide employment opportunities in an area of the city where it is needed, but also an additional resource for families, young people and schools to have fun and an adventure."
The scheme was granted planning permission in January and will create up to 12 new jobs, the authority confirmed.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.