Hornsea roads to be resurfaced as part of six-week project
Road resurfacing works will take place on a major route through an East Yorkshire town, the council has said.
The £355,000 project to upgrade Southgate and Rolston Road in Hornsea will take six weeks to complete.
Road closures will be in place overnight but the route will reopen during the day, according to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Councillor Paul West said the work, which is expected to start on 11 September, would improve the area.
"These works are necessary in order to improve the road surface here as it is showing signs of wear and tear and needs an upgrade," Mr West said.
The full length of Southgate will be resurfaced, except for the Tesco roundabout.
Rolston roundabout will be completely resurfaced and patch repairs will be carried out along Rolston Road.
The work is expected to take place between 18:00 BST and 23:00 BST.
Residents have been asked not to park on the road during this time and people living on cul-de-sacs off Southgate have been asked to limit their journeys during these times.
