Land Sand Stone Art Festival to return to Bridlington
- Published
An East Yorkshire coastline is to be celebrated as an art festival returns for the first time in three years.
The Land Sand Stone Art Festival will see artists from all over the UK create work on Bridlington's north beach and at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
Organisers said festival-goers could expect to see artists transform the sand with towers of spiralling stones.
The festival organised by Responsible Fishing UK, would run from 9-10 September, officials said.
Organisers said the theme of the first day would be sand and stones, with Bridlington's north beach transformed with an artists' showcase and visitors given tips on creating art in nature.
The land theme on the second day of the festival would move to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, organisers explained, with artists available to take part in question and answer sessions.
James Brunt, of Responsible Fishing, said: "The Land Sand Stone Festival brings together some of the best land artists from across the UK and Europe, for a unique festival celebrating the Bridlington coastline.
"Throughout the festival, the artists will be creating beautiful work, leading demonstrations and workshops and temporarily transforming the landscape as you know it."
