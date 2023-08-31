Grimsby community hub and petting farm closed after fire
Police are investigating after a fire broke out at a Grimsby charity centre.
Centre4, which runs a shop, cafe and health centre, said it was closed following the fire which broke out in the early hours of Thursday.
Nunny's Farm, a petting farm behind the main Centre4 building, was also closed. No one was injured, and all animals were accounted for, managers said.
Humberside Police said a scene guard remained in place while inquiries continued.
Nunny's Farm director Neil Campbell told the BBC: "The main priority was the animals as they had no water left after last night.
"But we have been able to gain access now and feed and water them. They're all safe and sound.
"The fire happened in an office at the front and the animals are all at the back."
Mr Campbell said a staff member who was in the room where the fire broke out raised the alarm.
He added: "We are just grateful he is OK and was able to call the fire brigade, he was really lucky."
