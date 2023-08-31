Heartbroken Grimsby mum told to remove memorial from son's grave
- Published
A grieving mum has been told she must remove a memorial from her baby son's grave or face having it pulled down.
Five-month-old Callum died in his sleep from pneumonia in 2010 and last year mum Leanne Thompson spent £600 on a new headstone for his grave in Grimsby.
But she has been left heartbroken after North East Lincolnshire Council told her it must be taken down.
The authority said the acrylic resin memorial did not comply with British standards as it could deteriorate.
Ms Thompson said losing her son was "still raw" and to keep his memory alive she wanted to create a memorial showing his favourite In The Night Garden character, Iggle Piggle.
She said she had checked with the council before having it made, and had been told it would be accepted as long as she installed it herself.
However, despite it being in place since October, she has now received a letter from the authority stating it must be removed by the end of September, otherwise the authority will take it down.
"I am absolutely heartbroken. It is so insensitive," she said.
"Iggle Piggle was his favourite. He used to lay on his playmat and watch him, he'd always giggle and thrown up his arms and legs when he saw him.
"It makes me so happy because he's got a lovely resting place."
The council said its regulations had "been in place for many years" and it was "important that we treat all grave owners equally when dealing with such sensitive matters".
A spokesperson said: "All memorials must be installed by a registered monumental mason and comply with British Standards.
"This memorial is made of plastic, which quickly deteriorates and becomes brittle. In the past, we've found these memorials are easily damaged and when they break, they are very sharp."
The authority said an application needed to be submitted and permission given in writing before a memorial could be installed.
The spokesperson added: "It can be upsetting when we ask someone to change a loved one's grave and we have invited the family to speak with us to discuss this sensitive matter further."
