Walker who got stuck in Cleethorpes beach mud calls for better signs
- Published
A woman who had to be rescued after she got stuck in mud at Cleethorpes beach has called for "better warning signs".
Jeanette Ferguson, 63, from Grimsby, said she was scared when she became trapped close to a fenced-off area near the central promenade, on Monday.
Ms Ferguson said walking on the soft ground had been "totally my own fault", but added that "better signage" was needed to warn people of the dangers.
North East Lincolnshire Council has been approached for a comment.
'Oozing mud'
Ms Ferguson, who described herself as being "very, very careful", said she got stuck about 20 minutes into a walk along the beach towards the fenced off site of a new RNLI development.
"I didn't for a moment imagine I would be in danger because I was so close to the shore. I was walking on the beach and I just kept going," she said.
"I skirted round the back of the fenced off area and it was a little bit wet, a bit muddy, but I thought I was going to be OK.
"Then I took a few steps and I felt the mud was quite soft beneath my feet. I took another step forward and I sank and realised I couldn't get myself out.
"I could actually feel the mud oozing into my boots and clawing round my legs," Ms Ferguson said.
She thanked members of the coastguard for pulling her out and two members of the public who tried to help her while in her muddy predicament.
"I was a bit in shock. I was filthy from head to toe, but they made sure I was OK. They took me up to the station and literally hosed me off."
According to Cleethorpes Coastguard Rescue Team, lifeguards had responded to 20 incidents involving a mud rescue since 20 July.
There had also been 17 incidents where people were cut off by the tide on sandbanks in the area during the same period.
'It was scary'
Ms Ferguson warned people to be aware of the dangers of soft sand on beaches, adding: "I don't want it to happen to anyone else.
"It was scary. I've never encountered mud like that near the shore.
"The area where I sank should be included in that fenced-off place. It's really, really important that this area is fenced off.
"I didn't notice any [signs], but people have told me there are signs, so it was totally my own fault."
Ms Ferguson said she was told the area had become waterlogged "due to the building works" for thew new RNLI station.
She called for the council and the developer to "be responsible for the safety of the public".
The RNLI has been approached for a comment.
