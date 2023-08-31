Hull care home 'outstanding' on first ever inspection
- Published
An East Yorkshire care home has been rated as outstanding on its first ever inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected St Mary's Riverside in Hessle in April to review information it held about the newly-built facility.
It found the home, which sits next to the Humber Bridge, offered exceptional levels of care and support.
Jenny Wilkes, from the CQC, said staff went "above and beyond" to treat people with "care, dignity, and respect".
The residential home, which houses up to 61 people, was given an overall rating of outstanding, with its level of care and leadership also rated as outstanding.
'Exceeded expectations'
In a report published earlier the home was also rated as good for how safe, effective and responsive it was.
Ms Wilkes, the CQC's deputy director of operations in the north, said: "When we inspected St Mary's Riverside, people we spoke to were overwhelmingly positive about the exceptional levels of care and support they got from staff and managers.
"It was lovely to see such an excellent variety of activities and events that were organised by the home ensuring people led meaningful and interesting lives."
Ms Wilkes said the atmosphere in the home was "extremely warm and welcoming" and residents had reported the care they received "exceeded their expectations".
She praised staff who had helped one resident who had been admitted to the home unable to walk, to walk independently using a mobility aid.
"We found this to be a well-led and extremely caring service that focused on people's needs and the whole team deserve to be congratulated for all their hard work and commitment" she added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.