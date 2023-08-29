Grimsby stabbing leaves man seriously injured
- Published
A 25-year-old man was stabbed following an "altercation" with another man in Grimsby, police have said.
The stabbing happened in the Stanley Street area of the town at about 23:20 BST on Sunday.
Humberside Police said the victim received hospital treatment for "serious but not life-threatening" injuries.
Det Sgt Phil Jacobs urged anyone with information to contact police, and added patrols had been stepped up.
Mr Jacobs said: "While we believe to be an isolated incident, it will naturally cause concern to residents.
"Over the coming days you'll see more officers in the area as we make enquiries to ascertain the facts of the incident."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.