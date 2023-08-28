Flamborough: Twenty people rescued after being cut off by tide
Twenty people were rescued from the sea off the Yorkshire coast after being cut off by the tide.
The group were stranded on the coast at West Scar, Flamborough, at about 12:00 BST, the coastguard said.
Lifeboat crews and coastguard rescue teams from Bridlington and Filey were called and rescued all members of the group.
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team urged people to check tide times before exploring the coastline.
In a post on social media, the organisation said: "The tide can flood quickly and easily cut you off. Remember if you do get into difficulty dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."
