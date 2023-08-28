Tetney Lock: Man's body discovered in canal
A man's body has been discovered in a canal in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to Tetney Lock, near the village of Tetney in East Lindsey, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
The body of a man aged in his 80s was recovered from the water, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The man had been reported missing from Louth at about 11:00 BST that morning, officers said, and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.
