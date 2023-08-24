Grandad's Pride publisher defends kids' book showing man in leathers
Claims of "hidden messages" in a children's book depicting a grandad wearing leathers for Pride are "deeply offensive", its publisher has said.
Andersen Press has defended Grandad's Pride after Genesis Pre-School in Hull decided to remove it from its shelves.
The publisher said the company, along with author Harry Woodgate and the school, had all been subjected to hate.
It accused some who had commented online of "stoking hatred" and said it stood by Woodgate.
'Doctored imagery'
In a statement, Andersen Press said: "There has been a lot of hate spread online about this book since these stories came out, directed at Harry Woodgate, Andersen Press and Genesis Nursery.
"Many of those spreading this vitriol are using doctored imagery and illustrations that are not present in the UK version of the book, further stoking hatred all in the name of culture wars.
"Grandad's Pride faithfully depicts Pride parades from the past and present, many of which are attended by children. We consider accusations of 'hidden messages' to be baseless, deeply offensive and homophobic."
Grandad's Pride is about a man's memories of attending Pride events and was produced to help teach children as young as four about healthy relationships and the LGBT+ community.
Hull parent Will Taylor said he pulled his daughter out of the school over the book, which he said depicted a man wearing "leather fetish gear".
The pre-school's chair of trustees agreed the book was not age appropriate and ordered its removal.
Andersen Press previously said images were discussed during its "stringent and robust" editorial process, adding it was a true representation of what a Pride march looked like and what many children who attended such events would see.
