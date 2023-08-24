York luxury holiday lodge firm fined over illegal signs
A luxury holiday lodge firm has been fined for illegally putting up signs advertising the business on East Yorkshire road signs and posts.
Quantum Park Homes Ltd attached the signage, directing motorists to Oakwood Retreat Country Park in Newton Upon Derwent, to existing infrastructure.
The York-based firm was charged with six counts of fly-posting and ordered to pay £350 for each offence.
It was also ordered to pay costs of £387 and a victim surcharge of £840.
Magistrates in Beverley heard council officers found a number of signs advertising the lodges attached to official road signs and signposts around Newton upon Derwent, Sutton upon Derwent and Wilberfoss in March and April this year.
Despite several requests to remove them, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said it received no response from the firm.
Some of the illegal signs, which were removed by council workers, were also found to have damaged the official signposts, the court was told.
Quantum Park Homes Ltd, which did not attend the court hearing, was order to pay a total of £3,327.
'Major hazard'
Council bosses said unauthorised advertising placed next to roads could cause an obstruction, nuisance or danger to motorists, and may even contribute to road accidents due to drivers being distracted.
Carl Skelton, the authority's acting director of streetscene services, added: "Our officers will investigate and remove any signs put up illegally on the highway, and we will prosecute wherever we can, as signs like these could be a major hazard to motorists."
