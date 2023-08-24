Funding on offer in East Yorkshire for Christmas activities for children
Organisations in East Yorkshire are being urged to apply for cash grants to offer free activities for children during the Christmas school holidays.
The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Christmas grant scheme is for children aged between five and 16 who receive benefit-related free school meals.
Eligible children can attend four free activities at Christmas, with a meal provided at each session.
Groups can apply for up to £5,000 from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
The cash can be spent on staff, venues, equipment, volunteer expenses, food, marketing and trips.
Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children, families and education, said: "We're really pleased to be supporting the Holiday Activities and Food scheme again, as we know Christmas can be a difficult time for many families financially."
She said she hoped as many organisations as possible would apply for funding to help children "learn about food, have fun, keep active and make lasting memories".
The scheme offers activities such as sport, play, drama, cooking, crafts, dance, music, art or outdoor adventures and also offers 16 free sessions in the summer holidays and four at Easter.
Those groups wishing to apply for funding have until 25 September, the council said.
It said it can help providers with the application process and a training package is also available, offering practical games, nutritional information and courses to help providers make activities more inclusive.
