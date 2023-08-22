Man killed and woman injured in Laceby skip lorry crash
A man has died and a woman has been seriously hurt in a crash involving a car and a lorry carrying a waste skip.
The collision happened just before 09:00 BST on Tuesday on the A46 in Laceby, near Grimsby, at the junction with Caistor Road, police said.
The driver of the car died at the scene and the woman passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a Humberside Police spokesperson added.
The lorry driver was not injured in the collision, they said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage from the scene, has been asked to contact police.
