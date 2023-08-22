Cleethorpes arrest after man spotted with suspected gun on seafront
A man has been arrested after being spotted with what was thought to be a gun on Cleethorpes seafront.
Armed officers were sent to the scene at about 23:00 BST on Monday and they arrested a 29-year-old shortly after, according to Humberside Police.
The man was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, officers said.
A weapon had been found and a cordon remained in place on Market Street and Kingsway, they added.
Det Insp Simon Duffield said: "While thankfully nobody sustained any injuries, I understand the concern and shock this will have caused local residents and those on the promenade."
Officers said they believed the incident had involved two men who knew each other.
