North East Lincolnshire: CCTV cameras to stop bad parking at schools
- Published
CCTV cameras are to be installed outside three schools in a bid to stop dangerous parking.
Stanford Junior School in Laceby, Scartho Infants School, and Waltham Leas Primary will all have cameras fixed near the gates, North East Lincolnshire Council said.
Cars parking on Keep Clear markings will automatically be detected.
Councillor Ron Shepherd said poor parking "has to stop and I'm optimistic that this is the solution".
He said he was frequently seeing parents "stopping the car right outside the gates, in areas that aren't suitable for parking, and parents getting out and walking their child to the gates, abandoning their vehicles".
"The solution, quite simply, is to either allow your child to walk to and from school if that's appropriate, or to find a suitable parking space when dropping off your child," Mr Shepherd said.
The technology has already been trialled at Signhills Academy and Queen Mary Avenue Infant and Nursery School in Cleethorpes, and Old Clee Primary and Welholme Academy in Grimsby.
Drivers caught stopping on the yellow zig zag lines will be fined £70, discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days.
The cameras will be installed before the start of term in September and for the first two weeks, people parking illegally will receive a warning letter.
Mr Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said: "In Waltham and Scartho in particular, I know that there are major issues with cars stopping illegally and parking dangerously in the vicinity of the schools, blocking other vehicles and making the area unsafe for children walking to and from school."
