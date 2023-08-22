Airmyn flood defence scheme to protect 170 home complete

Specialist boat at work on the river AireEnvironment Agency
More than 180 sheet piles have been installed along the bank of the River Aire to stop it collapsing, the Environment Agency said

A scheme to protect 170 homes from flooding in an East Yorkshire village has been completed.

The £4m project involved reinforcing the banks of the River Aire in the village of Airmyn, near Goole, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

The area experienced flooding in 2013, on Boxing Day 2015 and in February 2020, according to the organisation.

Dean Hamblin from the EA said the flood defences would protect the "local community this winter and beyond".

"These £4m works will provide more than £20m economic benefit to the area over the next 20 years, protect 171 residential properties in Airmyn village, along with many more in the surrounding area including Goole," Mr Hamblin said.

Work began in the autumn of 2022 and saw more than 180 sheet piles installed in the ground to stop the riverbank from collapsing.

Engineers also placed 6,000 tonnes of rocks on the bank to prevent future erosion.

Environment Agency
The project will better protect 170 homes according to the Environment Agency

Boats were used to carry out the works and "minimise disruption to the local community," the EA said.

The organisation will now look to "enhance the biodiversity in the area" by planting trees and improving hedgerows.

