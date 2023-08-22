Three roads in Hull to get £11m safety revamp
- Published
More than £11m will be spent on improving road safety on key routes in Hull and encouraging cycling.
The city council will use the government grants to build two off-road cycle lanes on Freetown Way and Preston Road.
Money will also be spent on safety improvements on junctions along the A165 road.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo said the work was in response to a public survey about traffic and travel in Hull.
He said the results showed that "improving and enhancing the city's transport network is an important priority".
"We also know that our residents want us to provide the facilities needed to support greater choice when it comes to travel options," he added.
"The plans for Freetown Way, for example, will see the current road layout return to two lanes in each direction, in line with the views expressed in the survey, as well as the installation of new off-road cycle lanes, thereby better accommodating both cyclists and vehicles. There will also be a range of pedestrian improvements.
"These schemes not only demonstrate our commitment to providing the facilities needed to encourage more people to choose sustainable modes of travel, like cycling, but they will also enhance the city's highways and make them safer for the benefit of all members of the travelling public."
The council has secured £8.757m from Active Travel England and £2.99m from the Department for Transport's Safer Roads Fund.
Work is due to start in 2024 and be finished by Spring 2025, Hull City Council said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.