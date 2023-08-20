Hull: Grant to fund shopping arcade renovation
Plans to renovate a Victorian shopping arcade have received support from Historic England.
The organisation has approved a £96,000 Project Development Grant for the Hepworth's Arcade project in Hull.
It will fund detailed surveys of the building to ensure repair work preserves the Grade II-listed building's heritage.
The council approved the arcade restoration scheme, which is expected to cost £1.4m, in March.
The English Heritage grant will allow greater focus on areas requiring specialist repair works such as stonework, the council said.
It will also support work developing designs for the wider repair and renovation of the arcade ahead of a planning application being submitted.
The council hopes the project will reinvigorate all the units to achieve full occupancy, as well as bringing unused upper floor space back into use.
Paul Drake-Davis, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "Hepworth's Arcade is a much-loved retail destination in Hull's Old Town.
"This support from Historic England will help the council to ensure its regeneration project is a success."
