Bridlington seal: 'Lizzie' needs space, rescuers say
People are being asked not to disturb a female grey seal which has been resting on slipways in Bridlington.
The adult seal, nicknamed Lizzie, hauled herself out on the Oss Wash in Hull to rest a few months ago, and has since moved up the coast, experts say.
But the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) charity said some people had been invading her space.
Volunteer Emily Mayman said anyone wishing to go and see the seal in Bridlington should keep their distance.
She said: "Sadly, we have received numerous reports of her being harassed by some members of public.
"These reports have included dogs being allowed to approach her, children throwing stones at her, adults poking and prodding her sides, clicking and clapping to get a reaction, flying drones into her space, approaching for selfies, throwing food at her, and shouting.
"She is a wild mammal that deserves better than this."
She added: "Seals haul out for many hours at a time to rest and relax, and they do not need to be wet or in the water.
"If you see someone causing a disturbance please contact us at BDMLR and we will send one of our Marine Mammal Medics to come and check her over.
"BDMLR works with local officers under Operation Seabird and are keen to make sure she remains safe."
