Brandesburton asphalt works plan rejected by councillors
Councillors have blocked plans for an asphalt works in East Yorkshire after hundreds of people objected.
Residents feared Newlay Asphalt's proposed plant in Brandesburton could expose them to pollution and damage local tourism.
The company had submitted new plans for a factory further away from the village after its previous proposals were rejected last year.
East Riding's Planning Committee voted to reject the revised plan on Thursday.
Council officers had recommended approval of the proposals, which they said posed a negligible risk of noise and air pollution.
Objections were lodged by 347 people, including East Yorkshire MP Greg Knight, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Brandesburton Parish Council.
Sir Greg said the plant at the Catfoss Lane industrial estate could expose villagers to noise and dust and harm farming and the tourism industry.
'Not appropriate'
Newlay Asphalt wants to build a factory to coat road stone with bitumen at a rate of 100 tonnes an hour.
Its plans stated 30 HGVs a day would travel to and from the site, along with 15 smaller lorries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Jamie Brown, the company's director of operations, said the proposed site was an established industrial estate with several other large businesses already operating.
He added the use of recycled materials in the production of asphalt would cut emissions by 90% compared to standard processes.
"All the assessments on this have concluded that there will be no significant or adverse effects from this," Mr Brown told the meeting.
But local resident Jackie Suthenwood, one of the objectors, said the location "wasn't appropriate".
She added: "What do you associate with Brandesburton? It's families, sports and leisure, walking, cycling and horse riding, not this."
Newlay Asphalt's previous plans received 476 objections before being rejected in August 2022.
