Biker dies and pillion passenger badly injured in Fridaythorpe crash
A man has died and a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in East Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the A166 Garrowby Street near Fridaythorpe after reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 14:40 BST on Thursday, Humberside Police said.
The motorcyclist, 48, died in hospital while the female pillion passenger remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the car, a Honda Jazz, suffered minor injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
