Pleasure Island Cleethorpes: Flood setback for £65m ex-theme park plan
- Published
A redevelopment of the former Pleasure Island theme park in Cleethorpes has stalled due to flooding fears.
The theme park closed in 2016, with a private consortium aiming to transform the site into a £65.9m holiday resort.
Two hotels, 272 lodges and a retail and leisure area were promised in the plan, which is backed by retailer Lidl.
The bid was expected to be considered by council planners over the summer, but the Environment Agency objected to the scheme due to flood concerns.
The original application was made in late 2022, with a technical note put forward by the applicants in June this year to help allay flooding worries.
Concerns were "partly addressed" in the note, the Environment Agency wrote, but it said: "We are not able to advise that the development and occupants would be safe."
All three lodge areas were identified as being at a risk of tidal flooding, with two also at risk of river flooding due to being closer to Buck Beck.
The Environment Agency said it had not received the workings for predicted Buck Beck flood levels, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Pleasure Island closed due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair.
The consortium said the new attraction could create more than 400 full-time jobs and would take an estimated eight years to complete.
