Man charged after Grimsby armed street fight
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged after a street brawl involving weapons in Grimsby.
Humberside Police were called to Robert Pearson Mews following reports of "a large disturbance" at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
The man, who was one of seven people arrested at the scene, is charged with affray and possession of a knife in a public, police said.
He was due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court.
Six of those arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on bail while an investigation takes place, a police spokesperson said.
An eighth person arrested on Wednesday evening remained in custody.
Officers have previously appealed for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
