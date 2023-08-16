Hull crash: Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car
- Published
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Hull.
Humberside Police said the man suffered serious injuries to his leg when he collided with a Mazda car at about 16:40 BST on Monday at the junction of Hawthorn Avenue and Bramshaw Street.
The force said the rider had been taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers investigating the crash have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.