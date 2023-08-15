Cleethorpes murder inquiry after stab victim dies
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who was stabbed in Cleethorpes in July died in hospital.
Officers who were called to reports of a fight outside the Swashbuckle Tavern on Grant Street on Friday 21 July found a man had suffered stab wounds.
He died on Tuesday, according to Humberside Police.
Two people who were initially charged with attempted murder were due to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on 29 September, the force said.
Connor Hulse, 21, of High Street, Cleethorpes, and Daniel Champion, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby, previously appeared at Grimsby Magistrates' Court and were remanded into custody.
Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth, who was charged with perverting the course of justice, and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street, Cleethorpes, who was charged with affray, had both been released on bail after appearing in court, police said.
