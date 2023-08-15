Grimsby: Town is focus for attacks on firefighters in northern Lincolnshire - FOI figures
The majority of attacks on firefighters in northern Lincolnshire since 2018 have taken place in Grimsby, a report has revealed.
Of 24 reported assaults in North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, 13 happened in the town.
The number of incidents came from a Freedom of Information Act (FOI) request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Crews have faced verbal and physical abuse, with bottles and bricks thrown.
In the region this year there have been seven reported assaults on members of Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.
In January the National Fire Chiefs Council said attacks on staff were at their highest since records began.
Data from the FOI showed 20 of the 24 reported assaults on firefighters had taken place in North East Lincolnshire, of those 13 took place in Grimsby, and four in North Lincolnshire.
'One attack is too many'
In almost all cases male firefighters made the assault reports, with one documented attack on a female firefighter, the report said.
The LDRS said the FOI figures did not necessarily tell the whole story, with some incidents such as verbal abuse directed towards firefighters sometimes going unreported.
A Humberside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said attacks towards staff had reduced since the launch three years ago of 'Don't Cross the Line', a campaign with Humberside Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, to reduce attacks on emergency workers.
"However, one attack is too many and attacks against our staff should never be accepted as part of the job," they added.
The spokesperson said the service wanted to encourage members of the public to "share our vision in ensuring we protect our emergency service workers, who work to protect them and ultimately help to save lives".
