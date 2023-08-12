East Riding: Hundreds object over Brandesburton asphalt works plans
- Published
Hundreds of people, including an MP, have objected to plans for an asphalt works near an East Yorkshire village.
Previous plans for the plant at Brandesburton were refused in August 2022 after 476 people objected over fears of pollution.
Newlay Asphalt has said any pollution from the site would be negligible, but the revised application has received 341 objections.
Councillors are due to consider the plans on Thursday.
The plant, on the Catfoss Lane industrial estate, would be designed to coat road stone with bitumen and it would be capable of processing up to 100 tonnes of material an hour.
The plans state there would be 30 HGVs travelling to and from the site every day, along with 15 smaller lorries.
The revised plans have also moved the location from between Bridlington Road and Catfoss Lane further west on to the Catfoss industrial estate.
East Riding Council planning officers have recommended approval.
Among those who have objected are the local Community Rejects Asphalt Plant group, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and Brandesburton Parish Council.
The East Yorkshire MP, Sir Greg Knight, has also objected stating it would have a detrimental impact on the area.
"Noise, odour and pollution will all make life worse for local residents and those who holiday nearby and could actually make the future of tourism in the village uncertain," Sir Greg said.
Newlay Asphalt stated while the plant would be noisy, its location within a busy industrial estate would help drown it out.
"An air quality assessment was prepared, concluding the potential impact associated with odour, dust and road traffic emissions was negligible," the firm said.
If approved, the company will also be required to apply for an Environment Agency permit before the site can begin operating.
