Date set for vote to replace disqualified Hull councillor
- Published
An election to replace a Hull councillor who was disqualified after failing to attend meetings while ill will take place next month.
Labour's Sarah Harper-Riches previously said she was "devastated" to be removed from her Bricknell seat.
She said her chronic fatigue syndrome and the birth of her baby meant she had not been to a meeting since January.
Ms Harper-Riches took the seat from the Conservatives in May 2022. Voters will go to the polls on 21 September.
Liberal Democrat-controlled Hull City Council said it had acted in accordance with local government rules in recalling the councillor.
Hotly contested
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the election is likely to be hotly contested.
It comes as Labour has selected Sharon Hofman as its candidate, while the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives are yet to confirm theirs.
Liberal Democrat spokesperson, councillor Jack Haines, said his party were confident that they could take the seat following the collapse of the Conservative vote in Hull.
John Fareham, Conservative councillor for the seat until 2022, said his party was also preparing to mount a bid to get back into the Guildhall.
Ms Harper-Riches won the seat with 1,188 votes in May 2022, 52.75 per cent of those cast. Mr Fareham came second with 806 voters, followed by Green Kevin Paulson with 134 votes.
Liberal Democrat Sarita Robinson finished last with 124 votes.
The turnout was almost 36.8 per cent, above the 23.5 per cent for the city as a whole.
