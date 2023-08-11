Hull British Transport Police officer sacked for disobeying orders
- Published
A Hull-based British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been sacked for disobeying orders while he was under investigation for misconduct.
Sgt Mark Burgess was accused of sending texts of a sexual nature to officers under his supervision, BTP said.
While under investigation, he breached instructions and continued to message one of the officers and left her gifts.
The unauthorised contact amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice, according to BTP.
An accelerated misconduct hearing heard Sgt Burgess was accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour by sending the WhatsApp messages between June 2021 and January 2022.
A second allegation related to him contacting one of the officers and leaving her gifts while being investigated about the texts.
While the first allegation was not proven as gross misconduct, the second allegation was, BTP said.
Sgt Burgess, who did not attend the hearing which was held between 25-28 July, was dismissed with immediate effect, the force added.
Deputy Chief Constable Alistair Sutherland said: "Sergeant Burgess chose to disobey an important order while he was already under investigation for misconduct.
"He continued to have unauthorised contact with a female officer, undermining the entire disciplinary process as a trusted supervisor."
Detective Chief Constable Sutherland added: "Trust and integrity are at the very heart of policing and if an officer cannot be trusted to follow orders they are given as a fundamental standard, then there is no place for them in the British Transport Police."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.