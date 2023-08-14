North Lincolnshire crackdown on underage vape sales
- Published
Undercover operations have been launched in a bid to prevent the sale of vapes to underage youngsters in North Lincolnshire.
Teenagers are being sent into shops to attempt to buy electronic cigarettes, North Lincolnshire Council said.
The devices should only be sold to those over 18 and anyone caught selling to children can be fined up to £2,500.
Council leader Rob Waltham said the authority was committed to prevent underage access to vaping products.
"While the evidence suggests e-cigarettes are less harmful than tobacco products, for adults the choice is theirs to take.
"However, there are age restrictions for a reason. Selling vapes to children and teens is not acceptable and we will tackle this," he said.
Mr Waltham added that retailers should be aware that any young person they are selling to could be part of their undercover operation.
The government is planning steps to reduce vaping among under-18s, which are expected to include tighter rules on how products are marketed and promoted.
Vapes or e-cigarettes are considered safer than normal cigarettes because they do not contain harmful tobacco, and they have become popular in helping people to quit smoking.
However, the NHS advises that vapes are not risk-free and the long-term implications of using them are not yet clear.
North Lincolnshire Council said the operation was part of its commitment "to protecting our young people from the negative effects of vaping".
