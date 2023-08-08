Protest at University of Hull over Imran Khan judge visit
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan have protested outside the University of Hull against a visit by the judge who jailed him.
Humayun Dilawar flew to the UK after sentencing Mr Khan last week to three years in prison for alleged corruption.
The judge is attending a training course on human rights and the rule of law at the East Yorkshire university.
Mr Khan, who was ousted from office last year, insists the charges against him were politically motivated.
His supporters waved Pakistani flags and placards at the university's Cottingham Road campus on Tuesday as they criticised the hosting of Mr Dilawar, who they branded a "killer of justice".
Others brandished the red and green flag of Mr Khan's Pakistan Movement for Justice party and called for the ex-PM's release.
The university said it had been providing training for Pakistani judges since 2014 and had "no role in the selection" participants.
A spokesperson said the course's current cohort had been chosen by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the high courts of Islamabad and Peshawar, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Khan was arrested in March and convicted on Saturday of not declaring money earned from selling gifts he received in office.
After his sentencing, the cricketer-turned-politician urged supporters to fight against the ruling.
The former University of Bradford chancellor was elected as Pakistan's PM in 2018 but was removed in a no-confidence vote last year after falling out with the country's powerful military.
His conviction last week means he is barred from holding office for five years.
Pakistan's government denied there was any political motivation in Mr Khan's arrest or disqualification, while Mr Dilawar said "his dishonesty has been established beyond doubt".
