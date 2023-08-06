Yorkshire wheelchair speed record holder dies aged 47
Tributes have been paid after the death of a daredevil charity fundraiser, who set a world speed record in a custom-made electric wheelchair.
Jason Liversidge, a father of two from East Yorkshire, died peacefully at home on Saturday evening, his family said.
In a post on Facebook his wife Liz, wrote: "Thank you for being the best husband & father that we could ask for.
"You will be forever young and remain alive always in our hearts and minds. We love you! Fly free my love."
Mr Liversidge, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2013 when he was 37, set a new speed record of nearly 67mph (108km/h) at Elvington Airfield near York in 2020.
The world speed record for an electric all-terrain mobility vehicle was previously 62mph.
He said at the time he wanted "to leave a legacy for his girls" and raise money for the MND Association, with his wife describing him as "a bit of an adrenaline junkie".
Last year, he set another world speed record for the fastest head-controlled wheelchair, which was designed by the team who helped restore Donald Campbell's Bluebird boat.
Scores of people took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Liversidge, who was well known for his daring fundraising challenges, which also included scaling Snowdon in an electric wheelchair and abseiling off the Humber Bridge.
Mr Liversidge, who was originally from Scarborough, was also involved in trialling a synthetic voice with a Yorkshire accent.
He was 47 years old when he died.
