Man who sexually assaulted stranger 23 years ago jailed
- Published
A 58-year-old man has been jailed after new DNA evidence emerged as part of an investigation into a sexual assault 23 years ago.
John Dinsdale, of Faulding Way, Grimsby, pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault over an incident in July 2000 at Grimsby Crown Court.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.
New DNA evidence came to light in 2022, which led to Dinsdale being identified, Humberside Police said.
Det Con Paula Barden said: "Dinsdale preyed on an innocent stranger, plucking her off the street and violently attacking her.
"This has been a very long and complex investigation, but I hope it serves as a message to anyone considering committing offences of this nature. If you do, we will never stop looking for you," she added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.