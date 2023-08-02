E-fit released in Barton sexual assaults investigation
An e-fit of a man has been released by police investigating sexual assaults and an indecent exposure in North Lincolnshire.
Officers said they received two reports of a man sexually assaulting women on 25 June and 15 July on Beck Hill and Pasture Road in Barton.
A further report was made of a man indecently exposing himself in the area on 13 July, Humberside Police said.
The force said the man may have "vital information" to assist police.
It is thought the suspect left the scene of the assaults on a mountain bike with a tiger print design on the front forks.
Det Con Darren Newman, of Humberside Police, said: "Whilst we have not received any further reports believe to be linked to these incidents, I want to reassure residents we continue to treat this as a priority.
"I'd like to appeal to anyone who recognises the man shown in the e-fit or has any vital information to please come forward."
