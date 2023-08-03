Hull museums and galleries to trial quiet hours
Two museums and an art gallery in Hull will trial "quiet hours" as part of an effort to make venues more accessible.
Noise will be cut for an hour at the Streetlife Museum, Hull and East Riding Museum and the Ferens Art Gallery on three different days in August.
It aims to make visits easier for people who have sensory difficulties and prefer a calmer atmosphere.
It is part of a wider programme which will also reduce lighting at the venues during the sessions..
Esther Hallberg, access and inclusion manager with Hull Museums and Galleries, said: "We're excited to be able to offer these quiet hours, which we think will really benefit visitors who might find a visit overwhelming otherwise."
The quiet time will take place between 10:00 and 11:00 and is primarily aimed at people with autism, people with dementia and those with social, emotional or mental health needs.
Items such as ear defenders with also be available to borrow at each venue.
Ferens Art Gallery will host the first session on 4 August, followed by the Hull and East Riding Museum on 16 August and the Streetlife Museum on 29 August.
People do not need to book and the venues will remain open to all on each occasion.
Further sessions are planned for afternoons in the autumn, as staff examine what works best.
The council's portfolio holder for culture, Rob Pritchard, said: "Everyone should have the chance to visit the marvellous museums and galleries we have in the city, and these quiet sessions can help those who might previously have been put off."
