Hull mass street fight 'started between two families' - police say
Another person has been arrested after a mass street fight in Hull.
The brawl on Sunday afternoon between a group of people on Spring Bank involved planks of wood and thrown glass bottles, Humberside Police said.
Detectives believe the fight started as a disagreement between two families who were known to each other, before it "escalated into the disorder".
A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Two remain in custody while six people have been bailed with "strict conditions" as enquiries continue, the force said.
Det Insp Matt Grantham, from Humberside Police, said it was an isolated incident but officers were continuing to investigate "numerous lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the fight".
"As a part of enquiries so far, we believe what started as a disagreement between two families known to each other, then escalated into the disorder," he said.
"Whilst this was an isolated incident I understand the shock this has caused for the local community, however I want to offer my assurance that there is no wider risk to members of the public."
He said there would be an increased police presence in the area with the force's Neighbourhood Policing team "stepping up patrols".
Mr Grantham appealed again for any video footage of the incident.
