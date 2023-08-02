Roadworks to take place at Ennerdale Bridge in Hull
- Published
Drivers have been warned to expect lane closures at a bridge on a main route in Hull while roadworks are carried out.
Maintenance work will start near Ennerdale Bridge on Raich Carter Way (A1079) from 14 August, Hull City Council said.
The right hand lanes on the approach to the bridge will be closed overnight while works to the central barriers take place.
The repairs will take place ahead of resurfacing work later in the year.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for roads and transport, said the work was "essential".
"To carry the work out safely, there will be overnight lane closures in place that will result in some disruption," he warned.
The repairs are scheduled to take place from 19:00 BST on Monday 14 August and are expected to be finished by 07:00 BST on Friday 18 August.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.