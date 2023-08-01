Fireworks to be banned on public land in North Lincolnshire
- Published
Using fireworks and releasing sky lanterns and balloons has been banned on council-owned land in North Lincolnshire.
Other restrictions include stopping the giving of live animals as prizes.
A report to North Lincolnshire Council's cabinet highlighted fires caused by the use of sky lanterns.
A meeting heard there were currently no firework displays hosted on council property, but all future events would have to abide by the new regulations.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report said there was no legal process available to impose fines for breaches of the ban.
The only enforcement would be eviction from council-owned land, or the cancelling of event agreements.
Conservative council leader Cllr Rob Waltham hinted at considerable campaigning against the restrictions.
He said he was sure colleagues across the council had experienced lobbying on elements of the recommended ban.
"What we absolutely do not seek to do as part of this process is to stop people being able to be responsible about making personal choices about fireworks at home," he said.
"Thankfully, we do not have any firework displays on our land, so it's an easy give."
In the report, examples were given about the danger of sky lanterns, with them being attributed as the cause of a major fire at a recycling plant in the West Midlands 10 years ago and the death of more than 30 animals at Krefeld Zoo, Germany, in 2019.
Regarding the the ban on animal prize giving, the council report said the Animal Welfare Act 2006 could have gone further in protecting the pets given out as prizes.
It only bans such gifts to children under the age of 16.
