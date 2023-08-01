Platform at Hull station may reopen after 30 years
- Published
A platform at Hull's Paragon Station that has been unused for 30 years could be reopened.
Network Rail wants to bring platform one back into use to increase capacity for passenger trains at the station.
It was used exclusively by immigrants travelling from eastern Europe to America between 1836 and 1914, according to Historic England.
A planning application has been lodged with Hull City Council to repair and reopen the grade II-listed platform.
There are currently six platforms in use at the station and Network Rail said in a planning statement that reinstating platform one will provide extra space for passenger trains.
The platform and former platform building, which is now a social club, were previously a segregated area of the station used by immigrants travelling from Hull to Liverpool, as part of their journey from Europe to America or Canada.
Historic England said the site is "part of their heritage" for many Americans.
Work is needed to bring the area up to standard.
The platform would need to be extended by 23ft (7m) and it will need to be resurfaced, with tactile paving installed.
Repairs to meet platform gauge requirements would also be carried out and secure fencing would be put up.
The planning application will be decided by Hull City Council.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.